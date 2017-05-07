Come Monday, Hicksville’s army of Ikea shoppers will have a new spot to grab an organic burger. If they show up that morning, they might score one for free.

The third outpost of Burger Village is due to open at the Broadway Mall on Monday, and the first 100 customers who walk in when doors open at 11 a.m. will land a free burger, soda, and order of fries.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The 55-seat eatery is along the mall’s southern border, between Blaze Pizza and the New York Golf Center of Long Island, in a long-empty space that once held a Qdoba Mexican Grill. The newest Burger Village has the same reclaimed-wood interior, biodegradable containers, and patty-centric menu of the two prior locations in Great Neck and Park Slope, Brooklyn.

“We’ve always wanted to be in this spot,” said Nick Yadav, who co-owns the mini chain with his brothers, Vick, Sam, and Ravi Yadav. They opened the first Burger Village in Great Neck in 2013 with a menu focused on $10-15 burgers made from organic beef and other meats, including bison, ostrich, elk, and lamb. A year later, they opened a second location in Park Slope.

Fans will find the same menu in Hicksville, down to peanut-butter shakes and collard wraps for burgers, with one exception: Diners will be given popcorn to nosh on while they wait for their orders. “Everything is made to order, so it takes time,” Yadav said. Customers can also cool their heels at the full bar.

Burger Village will be open every day for lunch and dinner.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

358 N. Broadway Mall, Hicksville, 516-597-5336, burgervillageny.com