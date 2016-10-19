Good news for fans of upscale fast-food burgers. BurgerFi, the fast-growing chain that serves antibiotic- and hormone-free certified Angus beef along with wine and craft beer, is opening its fourth Long Island location on Wednesday in Commack.
Expect offerings beyond typical fast food. Menu items will include BurgerFi’s newest burger, “The CEO,” featuring two Wagyu and brisket blend beef patties, savory aged Swiss cheese, house-made candied bacon-tomato jam and a garlic truffle aioli sauce.
In addition, there are VegeFi burgers, Vienna beef hot dogs with all the fixings, hand-cut fries and onion rings, frozen custard and natural sugar-cane sodas.
The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 80 indoors, with an additional 20 seats on a patio. Like its counterparts, the Commack outpost also features various eco-friendly elements including tabletops made from upcycled milk jugs, chairs from Coca-Cola bottles and lighting that is energy-efficient LED.
Look for specials when BurgerFi hosts a grand opening celebration in a month or two.
The Commack location will be open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
BurgerFi, 6234 Jericho Tpke.; 631-462-1824, burgerfi.com
