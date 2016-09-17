BurgerFi, the upscale fast-food burger chain serving antibiotic- and hormone-free certified Angus beef along with wine and craft beer, is offering a $5 special for National Cheeseburger Day on Sunday.
Celebrate at the eco-friendly restaurant (tabletops are made from upcycled milk jugs and chairs from Coca-Cola bottles; lighting is LED energy efficient) by enjoying a $5 cheeseburger with a double natural Angus burger, double American cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi sauce. The regular price is about $8.
The offer is good from open to close Sunday, but you must show the offer from the chain’s social media accounts or ask for it when ordering.
There are three BurgerFi locations on Long Island: Oceanside (3115 Long Beach Rd., 516-415-7900), Uniondale (1002 Hempstead Tpke., 516-280-3900) and Woodbury (8063 Jericho Tpke., 516-692-2600).
