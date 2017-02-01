Another day, another burger joint. The burger tsunami currently drenching Long Island shows no sign of abating. Hot on the heels of Black Label Burger in Westbury comes Burgerology, which opened on Monday in Rockville Centre (in the former digs of the short-lived Smokin’ Rib).

Burgerology is a kissing cousin to New York Burger Bar, the Massapequa burgerie that recently reopened after a fire. Burgerology’s owner, Eddie Galatoulas, is married to one of Burger Bar’s partners, Georgia Galatoulas, and he is joined at the RVC store by daughter Maria (front of the house) and son John, who works in the kitchen under chef Brendan Banks.

Galatoulas (dad) said that Burgerology’s name reflected the scientific way the burgers were constructed. Many of the specialty burgers name-check scientists: The Einstein burger is an eight-ounce patty topped with braised short rib, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and cabernet gravy — just the way the Nobel laureate liked it. Thomas Edison, famous for demanding a sunny-side up egg on everything, would surely have ordered the Edison burger, topped with egg, bacon jam and maple aioli.

Specialty burgers at the sit-down restaurant range from $13.95 to $16.95. You can also build your own burger with a choice of signature-blend beef, Kobe beef, chicken, lamb, turkey, veggie or tuna steak.

There are also wings, sliders, mac & cheese, fries, poutine, salads and sandwiches made with eight-ounce rib-eye steaks, chicken cutlets and more. Plus shakes, wine and craft beers on tap.

Burgerology is at 226 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-600-9720, burgerologyrvc.com