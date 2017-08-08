There’s a new burger joint in Huntington, but the meat may be overshadowed by the shakes. Burgerology of Rockville Centre is one of Long Island’s leaders in crazy, over-the-top shakes, but for the Huntington location, which opened on Monday, it has upped the ante: the milk shakes are available in edible chocolate cups.

Actually, in keeping with Burgerology’s “scientific laboratory” theme, the cups are shaped like Erlenmeyer flasks. Each one is made with 12 ounces of milk chocolate, and holds 14 ounces of shake. The straws are edible too: They are made of cookie.

It will come as no surprise that the shakes skirt the edge of excess: The Hershey Park, for example, is a cookies-and-cream shake topped with mini Hershey’s bars, KitKats and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and rimmed with mini M & M’S. The Movie Theater features a birthday-cake-ice-cream shake topped with Snow Caps, Twizzlers, chocolate-dipped pretzels, popcorn and Sour Patch Kids.

“The more over the top it is, the better,” said Josh Handler, Burgerology’s shake shaman. “If it looks amazing in a picture, everyone wants it.”

For now the edible shakes, $15, are available only in Huntington. But they’ll be making the Rockville Centre scene shortly.

The original Burgerology opened in Rockville Centre in February. The two restaurants are a partnership between Eddie Galatoulas and executive chef Brendan Banks, but the Huntington kitchen is under the command of Ben Durham, formerly of Prime (Huntington) and Four Food Studio (Melville).

The savory menus at both restaurants are headlined by burgers. Galatoulas said that Burgerology’s name reflected the scientific way the burgers are constructed and many of them namecheck scientists: The Einstein burger is an eight-ounce patty topped with braised short rib, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and cabernet gravy — just the way the Nobel laureate liked it. Thomas Edison, famous for demanding a sunny-side up egg on everything, would surely have ordered the Edison burger, topped with egg, bacon jam and maple aioli. Signature burgers range from $12.95 to $16.95. You can also create your own from a slew of toppings. Or go for a sandwich or salad.

Huntington’s Burgerology takes over the Main Street space that most recently was S.T. A. G. S Tap House, a gastropub that opened a year ago and closed in June. It’s open for lunch at dinner seven days a week.

Burgerology at 308 Main St., Huntington, 631-923-2441, burgerologyrvc.com