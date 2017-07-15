If the Laby brothers have their way, “burgrito” will soon be a household name — at least on Long Island. The cheeseburger-and-French-fry-stuffed burrito that has lent its name to two eateries has now surfaced in Massapequa Park. This newest location from Lawrence and Darin Laby follows Bethpage (May 2015) and Brooklyn (January 2017).
The new space, which opened in May, is located on a foot-traffic heavy stretch of Park Boulevard. The restaurant takes its cue from its sisters: about 20 seats, and a nearly identical menu of burgers, tacos, salads and the signature burgrito: an all-beef patty, chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, French fries, tomato and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla ($9.99).
For now, there are no immediate plans to open any new spots, but they are on the hunt for new spaces.
Burgritos, 1036 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, 516-213-4494, burgritos.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.