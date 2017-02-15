Caffe Bene, the Korean-based coffee chain, has closed its Great Neck location on Middle Neck Road across from the train station. But dedicated Bene-devotees need only drive the 2½ miles east to Manhasset to get their fix of coffee drinks, pastries, gelato and sandwiches — not to mention the Korean grain drink misugaru.
The largest coffee chain in South Korea, Caffe Bene was founded in 2008, expanded to the United States in 2012 and now operates more than 1,500 cafes in a dozen countries.
The Great Neck spot, the first on Long Island, opened in December 2014 followed, last July, by a second LI location in Manhasset on Northern Boulevard.
The company says it has plans to open in Roosevelt Field and Melville in the future.
Caffe Bene is at 1504 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 516-869-8711, caffebeneusa.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.