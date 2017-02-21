Carolyn’s Cuisine, the friendly little soul-food eatery on Broadway in Amityville has closed. Owner Carolyn Thomas said she hoped to reopen in another location in the future.
In fact, Thomas took “friendly” very seriously: Soon after she opened in 2014, she came up with a program to help that segment of her community that couldn’t afford even her reasonable prices: After paying, every customer had the opportunity to buy an extra meal and write the future recipient a note on a paper heart. The hearts were taped to a board and anyone who was hungry could “take a heart” to buy a meal.
Among the soulful specialties were fried chicken, smothered turkey wings and some of the best collards and mustard greens we’ve sampled.
