Carolyn Thomas takes joy in feeding her customers and her customers take joy in feeding those in need of a good, hot meal.
Carolyn’s Cuisine, her Amityville soul-food restaurant, opened in 2014, and soon afterward Thomas came up with a program to help that segment of her community that couldn’t afford even her reasonable prices: After paying, every customer has the opportunity to buy an extra meal and write the future recipient a note on a paper heart. The hearts get taped to a board and anyone who is hungry can “take a heart” to buy a meal.
The menu is, predictably, soulful: Chicken gets fried, stewed, baked and smothered in barbecue sauce. There’s fried whiting most days, smothered turkey wings, cube steak with gravy and meat loaf. Every main comes with two sides, and you can chose from macaroni and cheese, collards, mustard greens, rice and black beans, yams and much more. Most main-sides combos top out at $12. Sandwiches, desserts and kids’ meals too.
Carolyn’s serves breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon and stays open until 8 p.m. (9 p.m. on Saturday). It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Catering is also available.
179 Broadway Ave., Amityville, 631-464-4231, carolynscuisine.net
