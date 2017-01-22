After taking a two-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Thomas Neary returns with a new bar and grill, Castaways, now open in Massapequa Park.
He is joined in the venture by Bobby West, a veteran firefighter, who, along with co-owning the spot, oversees the main dining room and bar.
The nautical-themed hangout serves seafood appetizers, such as crabcakes, conch fritters, and fried calamari for $7.95 to $12.95. Entrees include skirt steak, lobster mac and cheese, and both a full or half rack of ribs ($12.95 to $16.95). Also on the menu: soups, salads and sandwiches, available at the bar or dining area. Neary, whose last restaurant, Shooters, was sold in 2014, has owned several other eateries in Wantagh, including Adelaide’s and TJ Mahoney’s, both closed.
Castaways, which opened Nov. 18, replaced Blvd Bar & Grill.
Lunch is served from 12 to 3 p.m., dinner from 4 to 11 p.m. daily.
1029 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, 516-654-9555
