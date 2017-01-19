A new chef and a dinner menu is on tap at Cause Café in Northport, featuring Seth Sloan, formerly of Hotel Indigo’s Bistro 72 in Riverhead.
The restaurant — known for offering young adults with autism and other cognitive or developmental disabilities an opportunity at employment — replaced its previous chef, Christin Butcher, in early January. The move comes as the café rolls out a variety of new options, including a dinner menu.
For $24.95 per person, diners have a choice of soup or salad, an entree and dessert. Featured items include meatloaf with mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes, fried chicken with collard greens, and a Cheetos-topped macaroni and cheese.
For dessert, Sloan has unveiled a selection of vanilla and chocolate milkshakes, topped with pop tarts, coffee cake and lucky charms.
The spot’s breakfast and lunch menus have added a brunch burger topped with bacon and fried egg.
Dinner service extends throughout the week and into Saturday, between 5 and 9 p.m. Sunday, breakfast and brunch only.
Cause Café is at 1014 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, 631-651-8667, causecafe.net
