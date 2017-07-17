Gregg Lauletta, who ran the kitchen at Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar in Huntington for more than five years, is back. Prime is the easternmost of the Bohlsen Restaurant Group’s six Long Island establishments.
The 45-year-old Floral Park native was Prime’s executive chef from 2008 to 2013. After he left, he consulted at restaurants on Long Island and in Manhattan, as well as for the Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise lines. Before his stint at Prime, he worked for such influential chefs as Larry Forgione and Tom Colicchio.
Lauletta replaces Michael Wilson, who earned four stars at the Bohlsen’s Monsoon in Babylon in 2012 before coming aboard at Prime last year. Wilson is now working for Aramark, the international food service provider, as district campus executive chef of New York University.
Prime, a New American destination, was one of Newsday’s Top 100 Restaurants on Long Island in 2016. It boasts a harbor view, alfresco dining, and a menu that includes a raw bar, sushi rolls, lobster, wild striped bass, and steaks and chops. Prime also offers a popular brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Prime, 117 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com
