Chef Marc Bynum has closed his casual take-out spot, Soup-or-Hero Kitchen in Farmingdale, just six months after opening, as he shifts focus to other projects including a barbecue spot he is planning to open in Bay Shore.

Bynum, who owns Hush Bistro in Farmingdale, around the corner on Main Street, named on Newsday’s Top 100 list, decided his time was better spent on more ambitious projects.

“It wasn’t doing what I expected it to do, and I really wanted to focus more on Hush,” he said.

At Soup-or-Hero, Bynum looked to raise the bar on soups and sandwiches featuring 10 heros such as the Aquaman with poached salmon, house-cured salmon, caper tapenade and cucumber dill sauce.

Instead, Bynum is in the process of revamping the menu at Hush to make it more local and sustainable.

He has hired Byron Gomez, a former colleague, to serve as his sous chef. Gomez spent the last eight years working for the Dinex Group, the outfit owned by celebrity chef Daniel Boulud.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

New dishes that have already been added to the Hush menu include salmon crudo with jicama, lime juice, tomato water and chilli oil; Lamb rack, with freekah, smoked eggplant puree and lamb jus; and butternut squash ravioli with sage foam, candied pecans and crispy sage leaves. More to come.

Bynum is also looking to expand Hush into the space next door, which would more than double seating at the narrow restaurant, to 60.

Before that project begins, however, Bynum is working on Fatwood, a barbecue spot that will replace the Even Flow Bar & Grill space in Bay Shore. Construction is under way. Bynum is hoping to open in July. Expect the 36-hour brisket to migrate from Soup-or-Hero.