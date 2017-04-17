Is it a Chinese restaurant or is it a burger joint?
The newly opened Grain House, which replaced BurgerFi on Hempstead Turnpike in Uniondale, will share its 6,000-square-foot space with a yet-to-be-named burger eatery in the upcoming weeks.
The dining-court inspired partnership featuring both cuisines will have separate operators, management and kitchen staff.
Owners hope the variety will attract all kinds of customers, especially international students from nearby Hofstra University and spectators from Nassau Coliseum down the road.
The Grain House portion of the restaurant will follow the traditional menu found at its first location in Little Neck, an authentic Szechuan restaurant that garnered the attention of the Michelin guide and high marks from critics.
Offerings include pan fried scallion pancakes ($6.50), pork and vegetable dumplings ($6.95), stir fried minced pork ($10.95), a variety of spicy house noodles (ranging from $6.95 to $12.95) and familiar classics such as wonton soup ($6.95 a quart) and sesame chicken ($12.95.)
Grain House is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Grain House, 1002 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale; 516-280-5140
