Peter Goldfarb has spent more than a decade obsessed with cookie dough. The owner of Chip’n Dipped Chocolatier opened his Huntington store in 2006 on the firm foundation of his mother Roberta’s chocolate-dipped, chocolate-chip cookies. But earlier this year he witnessed a development that shook his cookie sensibilities.

Cookie DO NYC, a shop devoted to raw cookie dough, opened in Greenwich Village and became a media sensation. Hey, thought Goldfarb, there’s no better cookie dough on earth than my mother’s. So he switched out the raw eggs in three of his homemade doughs (classic sugar, peanut butter, double chocolate) with safe-to-eat apple sauce and began selling it by the cup.

I admit that being served a whole cup of dough seemed dangerous and borderline-illicit, but it was as good as I remembered it from my childhood cookie-making sessions, and the apple sauce gave it an appealing, slightly softer consistency.

Friday through Sunday, customers can create their own dough cups with two of the store’s many mix-ins, including mini chips, sprinkles, peanuts, almonds, pretzels, mini M&M’s, Oreo pieces, caramel and Nutella. A cup is $5.95 (including whipped cream) and each extra mix-in is 55 cents.

During the week, you’ll have to limit yourself to five signature dough cups: classic dough with mini chocolate chips; classic dough with mini chips and Oreos; peanut butter dough with crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and mini chips; peanut butter dough with M&M’s; double chocolate dough with double-chocolate chips. A two-scoop cup is $5.95 (includes whipped cream).

Chip’n Dipped is open Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 7 p.m.; and Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

342 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-470-2579, chipndipped.com