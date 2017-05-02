The fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill scoops nearly 100,000 pounds of avocados per day for its guacamole. Soon, Sayville will see some of that green.
The chain has leased space for its 22nd Long Island location in a shopping center at the northwest corner of Sunrise Highway and Johnson Avenue in Sayville. A company spokesman said it’s too early to set an opening date.
The 2,200-square-foot eatery will share Sayville Plaza with a Panera Bread and a handful of box stores, including Kmart and Bed Bath & Beyond. The lease was negotiated by Robert Delavale of Breslin Realty.
Chipotle has over 2,000 locations in the United States.
On Tuesday, May 2, they’re showing the love to teachers with buy-one-get-one-free entrées for educators who show their school ID after 3 p.m.
