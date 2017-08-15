The new restaurant in East Moriches’ Windswept Marina is doing its best to divert your attention from the spectacular views of Moriches Bay to the dinner plates. Coral Restaurant, which takes over from The Waters Edge, is the new culinary laboratory for chef Alex Bujoreanu, who opened Viaggio Tapas in Rockville Centre (2014) and Toro Tapas and Tequila in Patchogue (2016).

Bujoreanu, raised and trained in Spain, cooked at such well-known Spanish restaurants in Manhattan as Barca, Plan B and Soccarat before venturing east to Long Island. (He’s consulted around the world as well.)

At Coral, his dinner menu nods to both traditional Spanish tapas, and to the country’s newer tradition of molecular gastronomy. Starters include smoked oysters with chorizo, cherry vinaigrette and lemon “air” ($14) and cold gazpacho ($10). The extensive tapas offerings include patatas bravas ($9), garlic shrimp ($14), Chilean sea bass with baby spinach and clams ($16), skirt steak with parsnip puree and shishito peppers ($16).

There are boards featuring Spanish cheeses and meats ($19), a few American-style entrees (burger for $16, grilled Cornish hen for $19, dry-aged 18-ounce rib-eye for $55) and three made-to-order paellas (vegetable, seafood or meat) that are priced $18 to $23 per person.

The lunch menu leans more heavily on American fare — Buffalo wings, lobster rolls, fish tacos and seafood pasta which, at $22, is the most expensive lunch item.

The Waters Edge was a catering venue as well as a restaurant. Jim Carbone, one of Coral’s investors, said that his group was starting with the restaurant only, but that catering might follow.

Coral Restaurant is open every day from noon to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. at 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-703-3479, coraleastmoriches.com