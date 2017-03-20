Bellmore has a beefed-up entree on the meat front: the Crown Steakhouse.
“It’s a steakhouse and whiskey bar,” said owner Gerry McClorey. “We have all the cuts.”
Most Popular
In addition to the beef and a full menu of other dishes, Crown offers an extensive, detailed list of Scotches, including many single malts; Irish whiskeys, bourbon, rye, and other bottles from the United States, Canada and Japan.
Thc chef at Crown is Tim Egan, whose resume includes a stint at the departed Della Femina in East Hampton, as well as the Tribeca Grill and the now-closed Montrachet in Manhattan.
Steaks are in the $24 to $63 range. The house burger is $18. Egan also prepares dishes such as tuna tartare; sea scallops and fried oysters; roast duck breast, chicken and cod; and braised beef short ribs. Crown has a raw bar and a charcuterie board, too.
The restaurant, on the site of the former Weinman’s Hardware, is decorated with reclaimed wood.
It is open six days, from 5 to 11 p.m., and closed Monday. The bar is open until 2 a.m.
Crown Steakhouse, 106 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, 516-900-1560, crownsteakhouse.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.