Dang BBQ is smoking in Islip.
Owner-pitmaster Anthony Mastrantonio sends out smokehouse hero sandwiches, platters, St. Louis ribs, and more, with names such as “Jurassic Pork” and “A-pork-alypse Now” at his new restaurant.
Most Popular
Dang BBQ covers plenty of territory, with pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket, smoked sweet sausage and chorizo, hickory-grilled burgers and hot dogs, sliders, smoked turkey breast, piled-high combination sandwiches, and an array of macaroni and cheese.
Ribs are available daily for dinner, from 4 p.m. “until they’re gone.” Cheddar mini-corn muffins are the apropos accompaniment.
To wash them down, there are milkshakes, hard root beer and orange Creamsicle floats, and local beers on tap. Keeping with its theme, Dang BBQ adds a bacon swizzle stick.
The hefty, inventive sandwiches are in the $8.95 to $13.95 range; barbecue platters, $13.95 to $26.95. There’s also a children’s menu for $5.95 that includes a barbecue slider, cheeseburger and hot dog.
For the record, “A-pork-alypse Now” brings together Virginia ham, pulled pork, smoked sausage, chorizo, bacon, waffle fries and chipotle-lime slaw. “Jurassic Pork” stars pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, smoked baked beans and sweet barbecue sauce.
Mastrantonio was the original owner of Port Royal in Islip and for five years catered barbecue.
Dang BBQ is open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s closed on Monday.
Dang BBQ, 174 Islip Ave., Islip, 631-581-3264, dangbbq.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.