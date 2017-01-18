A Sag Harbor restaurant now has a sibling in East Hampton.
After splitting from Tutto il Giorno partner Gaby Karan De Felice in June and re-naming his Sag Harbor restaurant “Dopo la Spiaggia,” chef/owner Maurizio Marfoglia has opened a restaurant of the same name on Race Lane in East Hampton.
Along with partners Maria and Larry Baum, Marfoglia’s newest venture is in the Norman Jaffe-designed space that long housed The Laundry and most recently was home to Race Lane. (The Sag Harbor branch is closed until Feb. 10.)
Expect the same menu of modern Italian food with a northern flavor (Marfoglia hails from Lake Como). Sag Harbor favorites like scallop crudo with caviar and sea beans are available as appetizers. House-made pastas include squid ink tagliolini with seafood and ravioli with local shiitake mushrooms. And there will be warming, hearty mains like seafood stew and bistecca with wine sauce. Expect nightly specials as well.
Open 7 days for dinner from 5:30 p.m. Happy Hour is held Sunday to Friday from 5-6:30 p.m., with half-price drinks and complimentary bar snacks. Brunch service is to begin in a month or two.
31 Race Lane, East Hampton, 631-658-9063, dopolaspiaggia.com
