At their closest point, Mexico and the western tip of Cuba are about 120 miles apart. In Miller Place, diners can bridge that gap at a sleek new restaurant that marries the two cuisines.

The menu at Dos MexiCuban Cantina, which opened last Friday, combines Cuban mainstays such as ropa vieja and Cubano sandwiches with Mexican dishes like chicken tinga tacos, elote and enchiladas — then adds Mediterranean touches.

“I’m Cuban, but I’ve always been fascinated by Mexican food,” said co-owner Frank Minier, who also co-owns Tony Cuban Cucina & Cocktails in Freeport with his wife, Elizabeth, and created both Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails in Massapequa Park and the now-closed Laguna Grille in Woodbury.

The Miniers have given the 75-seat Dos MexiCuban a colorful, contemporary feel, with a cement bar, red leather banquettes and sleek lines. “We wanted it to be different,” Minier said. “You don’t expect a Latino restaurant to be that modern.”

The menu is solidly fusion-y. Starters include mussels in a saffron broth with chickpeas and chorizo ($13), a trio of empanadas ($11) and a calamari and avocado salad with orange-ginger-sesame dressing ($16.95). Main plates include fajitas ($15-20), a trio of pinchos ($25), ajillo-style shrimp ($24) and, of course, ropa vieja ($21).

The menu also features tacos, burritos, burgers, tortas, sandwiches and sides such as fried yucca and Moros y Cristianos (black beans and white rice), both $5.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Behind the bar are at least 18 tequilas and three mescals, and happy hour — with its own snacks menu — lasts most of each day.

Dos MexiCuban is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

Dos MexiCuban Cantina, 691 Route 25A, Aliano Shopping Center, Suite #2, Miller Place, 631-849-6349, dosmexicubancantina.com