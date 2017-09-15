If you pass Sayville’s Islip Grange Park this Sunday and see boxes trading hands, don’t be alarmed: They’re only doughnuts.

Chris and Jackie Stiansen, owners of Lynbrook’s Doughology, will test the theory that there is a larger audience for their colorful pastries than are willing to drive to southwest Nassau County — and they will do it with this inaugural “doughnut drop” in Sayville. (The original location for the drop was Patchogue, but has since been changed).

Doughnut-interested parties are encouraged to call Doughology by 9 p.m. Friday to order from the bakery’s 16 signature doughnut flavors — including churro, Samoa and Nutella-chocolate-crunch versions — or specialties such as the doughnut nacho platter. (Most doughnuts cost $2 each, or $14-$24 for a dozen; Doughology will add a $4 charge to each order for handling and delivery, and orders via credit card only).

The Stiansens and their crew will crank those doughnuts out on Sunday morning, then spirit them to the park at 10 Broadway Ave. in Sayville between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Those with orders should “look for the black Nissan Armada with the Doughology sign,” according to a Facebook post that had received 31,000 views in its first 24 hours.

Stiansen, a retired NYPD officer, co-founded Doughology with his wife last winter. “I can probably fit 50 to 60 dozen in my car,” said Stiansen, who came up with the idea.

Depending on how the first drop goes, the Stiansens plan to shuttle doughnuts to New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County in coming weeks. “I know people like convenience, and we’re offering convenience,” Stiansen said.

Doughology, 45 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook. 516-341-0882.