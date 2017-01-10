For more than 20 years, Mineolans have been gathering for generous drinks, simple food, live music and, of course, Beatles memorabilia at Eleanor Rigby’s, a bar whose vibe couldn’t be further away from its melancholy inspiration. But last call on Wednesday Jan. 11 will be truly that: The building has been sold and the bar is closing. All the lonely people, where do they all belong?
But, here comes the sun: The building’s new owners, chef Steven Del Lima and his partner Dean Miller, are opening a second location of their Manhattan restaurant, White Oak Oyster Bar and Cocktail Lounge.
Before he decamped to Hell’s Kitchen, Del Lima ran the kitchens at Perfecto Mundo Latin Fusion Bistro in Commack and the Huntington restaurants Vitae, Black and Blue and Blue Fin. He also did executive-chef stints at the Singh restaurants Chow Down Diner in Bethpage and CoolFish in Syosset.
Del Lima and Miller plan to gut the Mineola space and refashion it into a modern oyster bar with a wide selection of oysters and seasonal seafood, of course, but also domestic and imported charcuterie and cheese boards, flatbreads, salads, wings, sandwiches and more “elevated pub grub.” They’re hoping to open in late spring.
