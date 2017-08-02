Years from now, 2017 may be cited as the year that the Long Island burger wars began — with Plainview (and neighboring Hicksville) as their ultimate proving grounds.

Elevation Burger has opened in Plainview, the first Long Island location of a growing international chain and one that is a quarter-mile from Plainview’s Bareburger, just over two miles from Burger Village in Hicksville and three miles from DirtyBurger, also in Plainview.

Elevation Burger’s hallmarks — organic-beef burgers and French fries crisped in olive oil — anchor a succinct menu that also includes two veggie burgers and a handful of sandwiches, as well as shakes and salads.

The signature 510-calorie Elevation Burger ($9.20) features two beef patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Elevationsauce on a potato bun. While Elevation Burger shuns so-called “exotic” burgers made with bison and ostrich, their brand of quirk comes in the forms of a Half the Guilt burger (one beef and one vegetarian patty, 480-500 calories $8.50) and Vertigo Burger, a stack of between three and 10 patties (the latter equaling 1,950 calories, $10.50 plus $3 for each additional patty).

These are served in a sleek but utilitarian interior of blonde-wood tables, wire-mesh chairs, stone floors, black-subway-tile walls and stainless-steel details. The space occupies the former Boomy’s New York Deli in the Woodbury Plaza Shopping Center on South Oyster Bay Road.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The first Elevation Burger opened in Falls Church, Virginia, in 2005. Twelve years later, the chain has 31 locations in the United States and 21 in the Middle East. Plainview’s Elevation Burger is one of first of several planned Long Island locations, with local franchise rights held by Halal Burger Guys LLC.

Elevation Burger is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Elevation Burger, 437 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview, 516-433-8070, elevationburger.com