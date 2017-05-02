Reservations for what is being billed as the most anticipated dining experience in the Hamptons this summer are now live, though nailing one down may have to wait.

EMP Summer House, the summer pop-up restaurant from the folks behind Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan — voted the No. 1 restaurant in the world released its menu and the first round of reservations on Monday, for dates from June 24 to July 15.

There will be two more rounds of reservations, once on June 1 for July 16 to Aug. 15, and again on July 1 for tables from Aug. 16 through Labor Day, the day the restaurant wraps up and returns home.

Most of the key times for a table inside the restaurant or for one of its large group fried chicken or lobster boil feasts, both in a tent outside, are gone. The fried chicken meal was the first to sell out, though people willing to eat at odd times, especially during the week, can find a smattering of reservations for the other two options.

To secure a reservation, you need an American Express card, though there will be walk-in opportunities for tables in the tent and picnic areas outside, which can be paid for with cash.

For the pop-up, chef Daniel Humm and partner Will Guidara teamed up with American Express to take over the old Moby’s farmhouse in East Hampton while their Art Deco space across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan is under renovation.

As part of the roll-out, the restaurant also introduced the menu that Humm and his crew will cook for the summer.

Humm and company have cast the pop-up as a more relaxed experience than the grand $200 tasting menus that won them accolades including three Michelin stars and, last month, the No. 1 ranking on the The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

EMP will have prices that one might expect at top restaurants in the Hamptons. Inside, the menu includes an appetizer of tomatoes marinated with strawberries and finished with almonds ($19), flatbreads including clam, smoked bacon, corn and parsley ($16), and a bouillabaisse for two featuring black bass, prawns, squid, fennel and saffron ($95).

The fried chicken and lobster boil feasts dinner must be reserved for a minimum of six and a maximum of 12 people.

The $75 per person boneless chicken feast features a host of sides including potato salad, watermelon and options to add a bottle of Dom Perignon ($250) and a tin of caviar ($275).

The boil comes at $125 per person and includes lobster, clams, andouille sausage, corn, potatoes and a tomato salad. Whether they dump it on a newspaper-covered table, hand you a bib and let you go to town remains to be seen.

EMP Summer House is at 341 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton; empsummerhouse.com