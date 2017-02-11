Zoup! customers have been waiting since December, when the chain announced it would open its first location on Long Island, to get their hands on a bowl of the fast-casual restaurant’s soup.
The new Carle Place location, owned by Annie Hsu and her sister Ming Chung, is set to open Feb. 24 in the Country Glen Shopping Center. It will offer a rotation of 12 daily soups, with low-fat, low-cal, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free alternatives. All are served with bread on the side.
Signature Zoup! offerings, including creamy chicken potpie soup with mixed vegetables, lobster bisque and vegetarian split pea soup, will be available at the new location. Prices vary by size from $4.65 to $13.50. Zoup! also serves salads and sandwiches.
There are 100 Zoup! restaurants nationwide in 19 states and provinces. The new Long Island location is the third Zoup! destination in New York State.
19 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-667-6272, zoup.com
