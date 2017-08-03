Subscribe
    Feed Me TV available on Roku, Apple TV and online

    By  erica.marcus@newsday.com

    Join Newsday food writer Pervaiz Shallwani as he

    Join Newsday food writer Pervaiz Shallwani as he delves into the Long Island food scene on Feed Me TV.

    How far will a chef go to make the perfect burger? How long does it take a black sea bass to travel from the sea to the table? What happens when a super lightweight boxer hangs up his gloves and picks up a whisk? Find out on Feed Me TV.

    Launching today, Feed Me TV is a new item on Newsday's menu: a digital TV series that takes you inside Long Island's vital food scene. Feed Me TV streams...

