Residents of Wading River are becoming spoiled when it comes to tacos, enchiladas, and fajitas.
Recentlyl, Fiesta Mexicana became the third Mexican restaurant in town, joining Mesquite Tex-Mex (which is just next door) and Señor Taco Mexican Grill.
The 80-seat restaurrant opened in the North Country Road space that had been vacant since Amarelle closed in 2013. Manager Christina Ramirez said that Fiesta Mexicana’s menu is drawn from the recipes of the extended family that owns the restaurant — as well as other namesake spots in North Carolina and California — and whose members hail from Cuernavaca, Mexico City, Cancún, and Puebla.
Chef Arturo Ramirez, Christina’s cousin, makes the house mole sauce from scratch, and the kitchen also plates regional specialties such as pozole, sopes, and red snapper in ajo (garlic) sauce. The restaurant also has a full bar with a requisite roster of margaritas.
Fiesta Mexicana is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, and serves breakfast Friday to Sunday. Live mariachi bands visit one Saturday evening each month.
Fiesta Mexicana, 2028 N. Country Rd., Wading River, 631-886-2555, fiestamexicana-restaurant.com
