Turns out a restaurant focused on flights of food was fleeting: Flight in Patchogue has closed less than seven months after it opened. The restaurant earned 1 1⁄2 stars in Newsday for its menu of ambitious drinks and small plates.

Owner James Bonanno said that he and partner David Johnson decided to sell in order to focus on their other restaurants. Since Flight opened, he said, they had opened two eateries in Massapequa Park, The Tap Room and Bango Bowls.

Both have done well, particularly Bango Bowls, which focuses on cold-brew coffee and acai bowls, featuring the Central and South American berry that is the latest craze in healthy eating.

Bonanno said he is in the process of opening three more locations of the fast-food spot.

“When we opened Flight we didn’t even know what an acai bowl was,” he said. “As we opened, it took off and we decided to focus our energy here.”

The partners have sold the restaurant to the folks behind Flo’s, the beachside luncheonette that has been a warm- weather standby since 1926 at Corey Beach in Blue Point.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The deal is a return for Flo’s, which operated a year-round eatery in Patchogue from May 2014 to Dec. 2016, at which point the location was taken over by Blue Point Brewery.

Flight’s chef, Jason Tepper, who left the restaurant in June and has been working as a consultant for Flo’s, approached his current bosses about the space, and a deal was born.

Flight closed this past Saturday. Flo’s is aiming for an October opening.