The word “foughnuts” is not in the Oxford Dictionary, but it is emblazoned on the front of a Great Neck bakery that opened recently on Bond Street.
The name — the brainchild of banker-turned-bakery owner Rebecca Romero — is a hybrid between “faux”, a word which means “fake,” and doughnuts, one of Romero’s favorite treats.
These sweets, unlike their fried counterparts, though, are baked in pre-shaped molds, which allow for a cakier consistency than your normal doughnut. They are certified kosher, Romero said.
The team behind the shop swears that its avoidance of trans fats also make these baked goods a healthier alternative from those sold at fast food chains in the area.
At $3.25 a piece, customers can satisfy their sweet tooth with either a red velvet, chocolate ganache, apple caramel, strawberry basil, banana coconut, lemon poppy, or cookies and cream. Hot and cold drinks range from $1.75 to $2.75. The owners anticipate rolling out a new selection of baked goods soon.
Foughnuts is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Foughnuts, 8 Bond St., Great Neck; 516-466-0806
Comments
