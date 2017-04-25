When the owners say “organic” at Full House Organic, they mean it: Every grain of quinoa, ear of corn and shoulder of pork at this new takeout shop in Greenvale is certified organic by the USDA.

Judy Racz, who owns the shop with her husband Gavin, said that the business is also in the process of being certified organic by the Northeast Organic Farming Association — a monthslong project requiring site visits and invoice inspections.

Racz, formerly a financier, said that when her family moved from Manhattan to Long Island, they found a lot of places “that were supposed to be healthy and organic, but when I would question them about what they were serving, the answers were very vague.”

At Full House Organic, just north of Northern Boulevard on Glen Cove Road, most of the cooking is done in an open kitchen. “I’ve been waiting for someone to ask me to see the labels from the chickens,” she said, “but it hasn’t happened yet.”

In addition to all-organic ingredients, the water used for cooking and even washing vegetables is purified with reverse osmosis. There is no nonstick cookware and no plastic containers.

The menu is the work of Dino Vlacich, formerly of Mio in Roslyn, Luce in East Norwich, and Bin 107 and Ara in St. James. Although he made his reputation at Italian restaurants and wine bars, the chef said he “fell in love with the concept” of simple, fresh food. “It’s that much easier when you use the best ingredients.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Vlacich’s menu is divided into proteins such as grilled salmon, rotisserie chicken, pulled pork, turkey or beef meatballs, which can be ordered as individual servings ($12 to $16), meals that come with sides ($12 to $20) or family-size portions ($25 to $41, serving four to six).

Sides include sauteed kale or string beans, roasted Brussels sprouts, curried cauliflower, basmati rice, cauliflower “rice,” grilled asparagus, mac and cheese and quinoa salad. Small portions range from $4 to $8, large from $7 to $15. There are also soups (16 ounces for $8 to $9, 32 ounces for $15 to $17), sandwiches and pizzas ($12 to $15) and a wide range of customizable salads ($16 for individual, $39 for the family). Desserts and sweets are baked daily.

Full House Organic is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The attractive shop has a few tables for dining in. Delivery is also available.

38 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale, 516-621-4040, fullhouseorganic.com