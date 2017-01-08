Is the gastropub trend losing steam?

Our first closing of the year is the well-regarded Huntington gastropub True North, which opened in October 2015 and earned 2 1⁄2 stars from Newsday for its polished food and buoyant vibe.

Chef Paul Miranda, formerly of nearby Swallow, married contemporary trends with global influences—Portuguese sausage corn dog, Korean BBQ pork bun, ricotta gnocchi, ramen—and accompanied the food with local beers on tap, in bottles and in cans.

True North’s owner, Stu Kritz, said that while the restaurant had many loyal patrons, “the concept wasn’t accepted by enough people to make it profitable.”

Kritz says he still holds the lease on the building at 54 New St. and is hoping to open something new in 2017.

