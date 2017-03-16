It’s the new George Martin 1989, and it opened Wednesday in Syosset.
The steakhouse-spurred, American-style bistro, is the scion of George Martin The Original, a mainstay in Rockville Centre. It takes over the site recently occupied by the more casual Grillfire, also a member of the George Martin Group.
Owner George Korten said he’d long-planned to open a new branch of the company’s “pillar” restaurant and decided on the Syosset address.
The new spot sports stone walls, dark wood, black-wood beamed ceilings, and a granite-top bar. The seating for 86 takes in nailhead-backed booths and high-top banquettes in the lounge with similar tables throughout the place.
Executive chef Chris Holt’s dishes include Korean barbecue duck tacos with kimchi on soft corn tortillas; burrata with pine nuts and roasted peppers; arugula-and-roasted pear salad; cauliflower ravioli finished with Marsala; whole, grilled branzino; pork jaegerschnitzel; and a 20-oz., bone-in New York strip steak. The big sweet: the GM brownie sundae.
Prices range from $10 to $18 for appetizers; $10 to $14 for salads; main dishes, $23 to $36; and steaks, $30 to $45.
George Martin 1989, which gets its numeral from the year The Original opened, will serve dinner Sunday to Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch: daily from noon to 4 p.m.
33 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-364-2144, georgemartingroup.com
