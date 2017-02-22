George Martin’s Grillfire on Berry Hill Road in Syosset has closed. The restaurant, which opened in 2014 where Mim’s was, will be succeeded by one that mirrors the popular American-style bistro George Martin The Original in Rockville Centre. The new spot will be called George Martin 1989.
“1989” reflects the year that George Korten opened his first restaurant, in Rockville Centre. Now designated “The Original,” its menu features dishes as varied as Buffalo-style chicken tacos, buttermilk-fried chicken, steaks and burgers, cauliflower ravioli, sesame tuna and mustard-and-pretzel crusted salmon. The Syosset menu will be similar but has not been finalized. Korten’s team is aiming for a mid-March opening.
Most Popular
If you have trouble keeping Long Island’s seven George Martin restaurants straight, here’s a little primer:
Rockville Centre
George Martin The Original (65 N. Park Ave.), the group’s first restaurant, opened in 1989
GM Burger Bar (209 N. Long Beach Rd.), opened in 2013
GM Club Steak (13 N. Park Ave.), opened in 2016, on the site of the first George Martin Grillfire
Massapequa Park
GM Burger Bar (4902 Merrick Rd.), opened in 2015
Syosset
George Martin 1989 (33 Berry Hill Rd.), to open in 2017, succeeding Grillfire, which opened in 2014 where Mim’s was
Merrick
Grillfire (33 W. Sunrise Hwy.), opened in 2009
Great River
Strip Steak (60 River Rd.), opened on the edge of Heckscher State Park in 2011
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.