The booming bar scene in Babylon got richer this week as the folks behind top-notch The Villager launched Local, the village’s first German-themed beer hall.

The Local replaces the Twisted Shamrock, a longtime divey Irish pub that was gutted to make room for the new bar, located across the street from the Babylon LIRR station.

Since the Local replaces an existing bar, it is grandfathered from a one-year moratorium issued by town officials in January on all new eating and drinking establishments.

Like The Villager, beer is the focus here. But where its elder sibling is big on craft beers, Local features 14 taps that are heavy on German beers. There are also 15 large flat-screen TVs tuned to sports.

The chef is Chris Weiss, who most recently worked as a sous chef at H2O in East Islip and has spent time in kitchens that include View in Oakdale and Taste Kitchen & Cocktails in Massapequa Park.

Weiss’ menu inclues deli meats like roast beef, turkey and pastrami that are all made from scratch. Pretzel sticks come stuffed Cuban style, topped with ham, pickles and cheese ($10). His play on Vietnamese banh mi comes with soy chili braised pork and a side of house made potato chips ($11).

The Local is at 7 Depot Place in Babylon.