Bring your appetite and a sun hat for the sixth annual Great Food Truck Derby, which convenes today, Friday, at the Hayground School in Bridgehampton.
More than a dozen trucks are parked on the Hayground’s grounds, including Blondie’s Bake Shop, Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks, Dressen’s Famous Donuts Truck, Noah’s on the Road and the Hampton Coffee Co. Mobile Espresso Unit. Drinks will be provided by Wainscott Main Wine and Spirits, Blue Point Brewing Company and The Lenz Winery, among others.
A regular ticket is $65 and includes one tasting from each truck and three drinks. A children’s ticket (for ages 12 and under) is $20 and includes four truck tastes and a nonalcoholic drink.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Hayground Edible Schoolyard projects in the region, which provide culinary arts training for local kids.
The derby runs from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Hayground School, 151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton.
