It’s been two years since Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. moved into spacious new digs in Peconic, but apparently founders Rich Vandenburgh and John Liegey are getting nostalgic for the “old days” (2009-2014) in the original Greenport Village brewery, a converted 19th century firehouse.
So, they returned to the old location (now primarily a tasting room) to produce a limited edition of beers called “OG” (Original Greenport). The beers have been available at the two locations all summer, but on Thursday evening, they are coming to Babylon. The Villager is hosting founder Liegey, his team of brewers and five OG brews. On tap will be:
Sesh Who (Session IPA, 5.0 percent ABV), packed with a blend of Columbus, Citra, Centennial and Chinook hops.
OG Berliner-Tart Cherry & Raspberry (Berliner Weisse 4.1 percent ABV), a take on the classic Berliner Weisse style.
Saison de Carpentier (Saison 6.0 percent ABV), a French-style saison, slightly hopped with Czech Saaz hops on top of a pilsner wheat-malt base.
Gosevitaville (Gose 4.5 percent ABV), a wheat-forward beer with a hint of tartness followed by a mineral note that comes from French sea salt and Himalayan pink salt.
Keller Weisse (Pilsner 4.7 percent ABV), an easy-drinking unfiltered lager, moderately hopped with Australian Summer hops for a subtle stone fruit character.
Pints will range in price from $6 to $9. The festivities get underway at 6 p.m., and early birds will get a chance to take home a special OG glass.
The Villager is at 262 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-482-8585.
