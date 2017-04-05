Rumor has it that when the new president of Haiti, Jovenel Moíse, visits the United Nations later this year, he might trek to Elmont to visit a three-month-old Haitian restaurant just off Hempstead Turnpike.

So says Jacki Point du Jour, co-owner of Le Spot Restaurant, which opened at the end of January. If Moíse actually walks through the door — Point du Jour insists that he will — the president will find a cozy, 25-seat eatery with red-leather booths, a curving bar, and steaming pots of stewed meat and fish.

“We wanted a place for the community, where we could present Haitian culture and where people can feel good about staying,” said Point du Jour, who with his business partner, Ali Nazaire, used to run a takeout spot on Dutch Broadway called Aroma.

They sold Aroma a year ago. While Le Spot also offers takeout, customers can grab a table to order from a menu of Creole stews, fritaille (fried meat and fish) and soups cooked by two chefs, Mami Rose and Mami Venia.

In addition to Haitian staples such as turkey dinde, fried goat (tassot), conch stew, and malanga fritters (akra), the chefs also cook up weekly specials such as pumpkin soup and mushroom-flecked black rice (djon djon), especially popular on Fridays during Lent among customers who are avoiding meat.

Though Le Spot is officially on Hempstead Turnpike, its front door faces Elmont Road, giving it a slightly out-of-the-way feel. The owners are still awaiting a license to serve alcohol — but for now, customers can bring their own.

Le Spot is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Le Spot Restaurant, 476D Hempstead Tpke., Elmont. 516-233-1003.