Belgium, Cuba and Portugal are among the countries to visit in late April. Here are three restaurants on Long Island where you’ll enjoy their cuisines.

Heart of Portugal in Mineola is a local mainstay, traditional and very satisfying. Recommended: seafood in green sauce, pork with clams, cod cakes, shrimp in garlic sauce, flamed sausage, braised goat in red wine sauce and baked cod with onions, garlic, tomato and home fries.

Heart of Portugal, 241 Mineola Blvd., Mineola, 516-742-9797, heartofportugalrestaurantli.com. Moderate to expensive.

Rincon Criollo in Huntington Station is the suburban offspring of the popular Cuban restaurant in Corona. Recommended: Cuban sandwich, cod fritters, breaded pork steak, smoked pork chops, ropa vieja, black bean soup, caldo gallego, seafood with rice, and oxtails.

Rincon Criollo, 16 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station, 631-271-2277, rincon-criollo.com. Moderate

Waterzooi in Garden City is a Belgian-themed bistro, with outstanding beers on tap, first-class fries and mayo and upbeat style. Recommended: oysters, mussel pots, pan roast of shellfish in tarragon-fennel broth, beef stewed in Belgian ale, steak au poivre and Brussels waffles with whipped cream and fruit.

Waterzooi, 850 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-877-2177, waterzooi.com. Moderate to expensive.