Can a broken heart be healed with chicken wings? Hooters thinks so.
On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the national “breastaurant” chain, is celebrating lovers spurned by offering free chicken wings to customers who bring in a photo of their ex.
Shred a photo of your former lover (yes, there is a shredder on premises) after ordering 10 boneless wings ($10.99) and an extra 10 are yours for free.
Customers can select one of Hooters’ 17 different sauces or rubs — such as chipotle honey, lemon pepper or Buffalo hot sauce — to flavor their order of wings.
If the idea of carrying around a photo of your ex causes you to lose your appetite before you visit the restaurant, consider shredding the picture online for a digital coupon usable at any Hooters location in the U.S. Go to shredyourex.hooters.com to begin the healing process.
Last year, over 25,000 customers took part in the #ShredYourEx campaign online, which gives the option to not only shred, but also burn or bury their ex’s photo.
Long Island’s sole Hooters is located at 25 Smith St., Farmingdale; 631-414-7792, hooters.com
