It may be preventing you from getting to the grocery store, but today’s prodigious snowfall offers a great opportunity to make your own local, hand-harvested snow cone. The main ingredient, fresh, fluffy snow, is just outside your door.
Fruit snow cone
Most Popular
Before you head outside, make a flavored syrup: For each snow-cone, thin a quarter cup of fruit jam or jelly with a little warm water to make a syrup. If you’re using jam, force the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer to remove the fruit.
Pack fresh, clean snow into a small glass and pour the syrup on top. Garnish with strained-out fruit if desired.
Espresso snow cone
Before you head outside, brew a cup of espresso (or very strong coffee) and let it cool. Then, pack fresh, clean snow into a small glass and pour the espresso over it.
Chocolate snow cone
Pack fresh, clean snow into a small glass and top with chocolate syrup. Optional garnish: coconut flakes.
Booze snow cone
Pack a rocks glass with snow and pour in a shot or two of whiskey.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.