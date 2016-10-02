Who knew there was a market inspired by a guide dog in Wading River? Turns out, Hudson Market has been sold after only six months operating as a spot for coffee, baked goods and high-end provisions.
Owner Anthony Coates announced on Facebook that he is selling the place to Martin and Karen Accardi.
On the Hudson Market website, Coates writes that he drew inspiration for Hudson Market from Joe, his black Lab. Joe’s likeness has been the logo for the shop, as well as the place where the dog developed a fondness for scones and baked goods supplied by D’Latte of Greenport.
“It is with a tinge of melancholy but also a wealth of joy, that I announce I have decided to sell Hudson Market,” he wrote.
Coates, a former Wall Street portfolio manager, frequent columnist for East End newspapers and a former candidate for Riverhead Town Supervisor, announced he is moving out of the area.
“I look forward to meeting all of the Hudson faithful,” Martin Accardi wrote on the Facebook thread, “and filling you in on our exciting plans for the future.”
6 Sound Rd., Wading River; no phone, hudsonmarket.biz
