Add lunch to Hush Bistro’s stock.

Chef Marc Bynum has launched a lunch-time-only ramen menu, shortly after hosting a one-day pop up to see how it would be received.

“In order for me to get good ramen, I have to go to Long Island City,” he said, declaring that there was a need for a better ramen on Long Island and that he was the natural person to bring it east.

Hush joins a small but growing list that includes Momi in East Hampton, Slurp in Port Jefferson, Ramen Kyoto in Bethpage, along with a host of Japanese restaurants where ramen graces the menu.

At Hush, ramen is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, in four styles, including classic tonkatsu and shoyu along with a salmon and vegetarian versions. The lunch menu is rounded with hits from his dinner selections, including dry-aged burger, ribs and fried chicken.

Bynum said he visited more than dozen of the top ramen shops in New York City, spending two years working to perfect the broth.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Each comes with it’s own style of noodle and Bynum’s own twist. The tonkatsu broth, which takes three days to make, takes classic kombu and dried mushrooms and rounds it out with oxtail, pigs feet and applewood smoked bacon. To order he adds pork belly, cucumber and long, thin tonkatsu noodles. There are options to make it spicy (spicy miso) and add a soft boiled egg and a side of kimchee, which in Bynum’s hands means fermented mustard greens.

Bynum says he is already at work on his next project: tacos, saying he’s in the process of learning to make his own tortillas, which he plans to roll out later next year.

Hush Bistro, 291 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-293-4874, hushamericanbistro.com