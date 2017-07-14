If the charcuterie board or linguine with clams and pancetta at Huntington’s Salumeria Pomodoro are among your favorite things, try and drop in this weekend for a final repast.

Sunday night dinner service will be the last for the 16-month-old Italian restaurant, according to Jason Machado, a partner at Reststar Hospitality Group, which owns Salumeria Pomodoro.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

However, another eatery is hot on its heels: Renovations will soon begin to transform 46 Gerard Street into the second, more northerly location of Hush American Bistro, chef Marc Anthony Bynum’s tiny Farmingdale restaurant. “We’ve been looking to work with Marc for awhile, and we decided to take this opportunity to do something with him in Huntington,” said Machado.

Bynum has been a fixture of the Long Island restaurant scene for years, but has gained notoriety beyond our borders for his wins on the Food Network’s “Chopped,” as well as extensive restaurant consulting. His hometown eatery, Hush American Bistro — which opened in November 2014 — has been one of Newsday’s Top 10 Bistros two years in a row.

When Salumeria Pomodoro opened in Huntington in March 2016, it was Reststar’s second location for the concept. The first Salumeria Pomodoro took over the group’s long-running Bistro Citron in Roslyn in December 2015 and closed in April 2016. Reststar also owns the Huntington’s Bistro Cassis and Café Buenos Aires, as well as a few other eateries on Long Island and in New York City.

Salumeria Pomodoro, 46 Gerard St., Huntington, 631-824-6350, pomodorolongisland.com