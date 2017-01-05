It’s back for the New Year — IHOP’s perennially popular all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancake promotion.
With 16 locations on Long Island, the chain is making it easy to satisfy your carb cravings this winter. Order a full stack of five buttermilk pancakes, or a short stack of two pancakes with a combo plate of eggs, hash browns and choice of sausage, ham or hickory-smoked bacon, and you can request additional short stacks of two buttermilk pancakes until you just can’t eat any more.
The all-you-can-eat pancakes promotion is available all day, every day until Feb. 12, nationwide and at IHOP locations in Huntington Station, Lake Grove, Westbury, Manhasset, Hauppauge, Bay Shore, Massapequa Park, Commack, Freeport, Valley Stream, Lindenhurst, Port Jefferson Station, Ronkonkoma, Babylon, Oceanside, and Williston Park. For addresses and hours of the nearest IHOP, go to ihop.com.
