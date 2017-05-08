What’s better than your average grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla? Chicken tikka masala wrapped in naan. At Maya Grill, a modest new Indian restaurant in Levittown, all the wraps — fried fish, paneer (fresh Indian cheese), falafel and three types of chicken (tikka masala, grilled and spicy fried “65 chicken”) are made with fresh naan, the Indian flatbread baked in a tandoor oven.
Since 2012, Maya’s owner, Mohit Naik, has been running an Indian catering business out of a relative’s restaurant, but six weeks ago, he took over this storefront in the Center Lane Village Green shopping center (formerly Asian Café, a Chinese takeout) to expand his catering kitchen and establish a restaurant.
In addition to the wraps ($6.99 to $7.99), the concise menu features Indian breads (flavored naans, onion kulcha, roti and parathas, $1.99 to $3.99), appetizers such as potato croquettes, marinated fried fish and tandoor-grilled kebabs ($4.99 to $5.99) and combination platters from chicken korma to stewed goat to lamb chops, each served with lentils, rice, naan and a vegetable of the day ($10.99 to $15.99).
Eat in, takeout or delivery (requires minimum $25 purchase).
Naik’s catering menu is far more extensive. He will come to your house and set up shop in your yard or driveway with tandoor ovens, deep fryers or even a dosa griddle.
Maya Grill is at 176 Center Lane, Levittown, 516-719-0788, mayacateringinc.info
