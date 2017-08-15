Andrea’s 25, an Italian restaurant in Woodbury, has closed.
It was the offspring of Andrea’s 25 in Commack, which remains open.
The Woodbury eatery, which arrived in 2012, was situated in the Woodbury Commons shopping center on Jericho Turnpike. It was in the site previously occupied by Graffiti, an American eatery.
In Commack, Andrea’s 25 continues serving its repertoire of Italian and Italian-American favorites, which were similar to the dishes offered at the Woodbury restaurant.
Currently, the fare in Commack takes in dishes as varied as eggplant rollatine and rack of lamb, veal chop Valdostana and lobster ravioli; penne alla vodka and stuffed artichoke.
Andrea’s 25, 6300 Jericho Tpke., 631-486-7400, andreas25commack.com
