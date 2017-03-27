His meatballs having conquered Suffolk’s North Shore, Fabrizio Castelli is looking southward. The owner, with his family, of Primo Piatto on East Main Street in Huntington, has just opened Locale in downtown Patchogue.

“Patchogue has been up and coming for the last seven years,” Castelli said. “It’s got a great music scene and an art scene, and lots of great bar food.” But, he observed, “Patchogue has very little Italian food.”

Castelli and his children, Ariana, Francesco and Giuseppe, will be filling that void with a menu very similar to the one in Huntington. Appetizers include arancino (risotto ball stuffed with meat ragù, $12) and a salumi board ($16) featuring prosciutto and other cured meats, ricotta salata cheese and Sicilian olives. Pizettes (small pizzas, $10 to $15) include vegetarian (with grilled vegetables), diavola (with spicy salami) and quattro formaggi (with Taleggio, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and Monterey Jack).

Leading off the pasta menu is spaghetti con polpette, featuring Nonna Rosa’s famous meatballs, which made it onto Newsday’s list of the Island’s top meatballs. Also featured: rigatoni Gorgonzola with chicken and sun-dried tomatoes, orecchiette Baresi with sausage and broccoli rabe, and pappardelle Bolognese. Pastas range from $17 to $22.

In addition, there are Italian mains such as chicken Parm, Milanese and piccata ($21 to $23). Locale also offers a grilled strip steak with gnocchi and ratatouille ($34) and a veal chop with cremini mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella ($32).

The look of the place, Castelli said, is “industrial chic,” with exposed pipes, stainless steel and exposed bricks.

Locale is at 15 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-714-5220