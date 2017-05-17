Meta Osteria & Barra is bringing a new spin on Italian cuisine to Oceanside.
Meta opens in the former site of Sole, with a colorful menu that seasons traditional Italian and Italian-American fare with contemporary accents.
It’s under the same management as Sole, which arrived in 2000. Dennis Durdaller is the managing partner; Robert Carmosino is chef and partner. The restaurant’s name stems from the southern Italian region of Carmosino.
Expect shrimp-and-crab zeppoli; eggplant meatballs with ricotta salata; watermelon salad with spicy capicola and Gorgonzola cheese; chicken Parmigiana ravioli; pappardelle with braised pork Bolognese sauce; a trio of bruschetti; and Neapolitan-style pressed sandwiches.
Also: braciole, roasted rockfish, spice-rubbed pork tenderloin, duck with caramelized onion risotto, veal chop with pinot grigio sauce, and Chianti-braised short ribs.
Main courses are in the $17 to $28 range.
Meta is open Tuesday to Thursday and on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant is closed Monday.
Meta Osteria & Barra, 2752 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside; 516-764-3218, soleny.com and, soon, metali.com
