Mio Posto has moved south for the winter. Both the Hicksville and Oceanside branches of the boisterous Italian restaurant have closed and owners Chris D’Ambrosi and Frank DePierro have opened a new location in Long Beach.
When he reviewed the Hicksville Mio Posto in 2013, Newsday’s Peter Gianotti praised its Sunday sauce, lobster fra diavolo, stuffed mushrooms and “an extra-large chicken alla parmigiana to satisfy the entire soccer team.”
Mio Posto takes over the large West End building that most recently was the short-lived Fiesta Mexicana and, before that, Cancun Mexican Restaurant, Serata South and Matteo’s.
Mio Posto is at 777 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-208-8030.
